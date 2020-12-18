Hallmark's Trevor Donovan on 2020, From Holiday Movies to His Favorite TV Moment (Video)

If you're like us, you've been watching a lot of Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries content this season. This includes U.S.S. Christmas, the military-themed romance starring 90210 alum Trevor Donovan and Jen Lilley (Days of Our Lives). Well, get ready to see more of Donovan because he's got another Hallmark flick, Two for the Win, set to premiere January 16 as part of its upcoming Winterfest film series.

We Zoomed with the Californian native— who, by the way, maintains one of the kindest presences on social media — to hear about life as a member of the Hallmark family, his plans for the holidays, and more. And because we're also obsessed with his dogs Tito, Chancers, and Shadow, we give him a chance to talk about CK9, the campaign he developed to raise awareness of a horrible condition caused by irresponsible dog-breeding.

Two for the Win, Movie Premiere, Saturday, January 16 9pm/8c, Hallmark