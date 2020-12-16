Jason Biggs to Host 'Cherries Wild' Trivia Game on Fox

Fox is bringing fans a new trivia game show experience with Cherries Wild, hosted by actor Jason Biggs.

Created by Wes Kauble, the fast-paced program premiering February 14 features two rounds of pop culture trivia. A team made up of two contestants will attempt to "Solve the Slots" in hopes of winning a $250,000 jackpot.

At the end of each episode, contestants spin the reels on the slot machine with the goal being to land on all five Wild Cherries. The show is a collaboration with the Pepsi Wild Cherry brand, continuing a partnership between the brand and network.

"With the always charming Jason Biggs at the helm, Cherries Wild is a refreshing twist on the classic trivia game show," said Rob Wade, president, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement.

Cherries Wild, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 14, 7/6c, Fox