'The Bachelorette' 2020 Episode 11: Tayshia Meets the Families (RECAP)

It seemed possible, given this season, that The Bachelorette would never get to this point: Tayshia Adams is finally down to her final four men. Brendan, Ben, Zac, and Ivan are the last men standing, and it’s truly anyone’s best guess who’ll receive Tayshia’s final rose. And, with each of the men introducing their families to Tayshia, tonight’s sure to be an absolute rollercoaster.



Let’s jump right in.

Due to COVID, Tayshia is not traveling to the hometowns of her final four men. Instead, Ben, Zac, Ivan, and Brendan’s families have traveled to La Quinta resort in order to meet Tayshia, and Chris Harrison tells the guys that it’s up to them to plan a special Hometown Date.

Brendan’s Hometown Date

Brendan’s first up, and Chris tells us that Brendan's brother, sister-in-law, and niece have all made the trip. Brendan explains that his father passed away when he was younger, and that his brother helped raise him.

His Big Idea: To bring his hometown to La Quinta. He plans a carnival and introduces Tayshia to his niece, Aliyah. “I live in a small town and bringing my family, my niece, to a carnival would just be the perfect day. If there was a woman in my life, she’d be coming along with me,” Brendan shares.

Brendan’s absolutely adorable with his niece and Tayshia appears to fit right in. It’s clear Tayshia was already smitten with Brendan, but seeing him with his niece has to be the icing on the cake.

After a day of playing around, Tayshia meets Brendan’s brother, Daniel, and his sister-in-law, Kristie. “My older brother is simply the most important person in my life,” Brendan says. Daniel pulls Brendan aside to have a brother heart-to-heart. Brendan says he’s apprehensive about getting engaged because he’s been divorced, but he sees a future with Tayshia. As far as Hometown Dates goes, we’d say Brendan’s knocked this one out of the park.

Zac’s Hometown Date

Alright, next up is Zac. He decides to give Tayshia a “New York” experience, complete with hailing a (cardboard) taxi, eating bagels, snacking on pizza, sitting on a park bench, and jumping into a fountain. We’re not sure people in New York jump into fountains on the regular, but we’re willing to suspend disbelief just this once. “When I’m with her, it’s like there’s nothing else going on in the world. She lights me up,” Zac reveals.

Following their day of fun, Tayshia meets Zac’s mother, father, and brother. Zac’s brother pulls Tayshia aside first and asks her where she’s at with Zac in comparison with her other three guys. Zac’s father expresses reservations about the situation, but admits he hasn’t seen his son smile this much in a long time.

Zac gets time alone with his mother and says he's realized he wants to be a father since falling for Tayshia. “No one has been able to touch me like she has. I’m happy and I’m smiling. I’m usually pretty stern,” Zac shares. “I told a lie that I didn’t want kids and I wanted to just be an uncle. I do want a family, I do want a wife, I do want children. Meeting Tayshia and falling for her has allowed me to reflect on everything that we’ve been through.” We’re not crying, you’re crying!

See Also Meet Matt James' 'Bachelor' Contestants (PHOTOS) These 32 women have made the final cut for Season 25.

Ivan’s Hometown Date

Third on deck is Ivan, who decides to cook Filipino food with Tayshia. “I feel like Tayshia and I just have a very real connection. It’s natural, it’s really just about us being in a house and cooking together, which is something we could potentially do in the future. And just having fun with each other, just enjoying each other’s company,” Ivan shares.

Ivan tells Tayshia’s she’s going to meet his father and his mother, though he wishes his brother would’ve been able to make the trip as well. Ivan’s mother tells Tayshia she’s skeptical and that she’s protective of her son’s happiness. Ivan gets alone time with his mother and explains that though he feels strongly about Tayshia, he’s not quite ready to propose.

As the night wraps up, Ivan’s brother, Gabriel, makes a surprise entrance. He managed to make the trip after all! The moment is extremely emotional for Ivan, as he and his brother are very close. Is this season unusually moving, or is it just 2020?!

Ben’s Hometown Date

Last, but certainly not least, is Ben. He taked Tayshia on a date to “Venice Beach,” which he reveals is where he feels most at home. The pair rollerblade, hit up a juice bar, and even go shopping at a boardwalk shop. “Tayshia is the most pleasant surprise I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Ben says.



After their fun day, Tayshia meets Ben’s close family friend, Antonia, and his sister, Madalyn. Tayshia has a one-on-one conversation with Madalyn, who reveals that Ben’s a very sensitive person. Though he may seem closed off, Madalyn explains, it just takes some time to break down his walls.

Meanwhile, Ben talks with Antonia about his deep connection with Tayshia. Ben reveals he’s never felt this way about anyone before, but he’s nervous to tell her he loves her. “Having the opportunity to sit with the people I care most about and who know me the best gave me a new perspective and I leave in love,” Ben says. However, though he knows he loves her, Ben’s not able to tell Tayshia’s he’s in love with her. C’MON Ben, we were rooting for you!

Who’s Going Home

After four emotional hometown dates, Tayshia has a tough decision in front of her. She decides to give her three roses to Ivan, Zac, and Brendan, which means Ben is sent home. Ben’s clearly devastated (and probably kicking himself for not telling Tayshia he’s in love with her), but he handles himself like a champ.

“I think you’re incredible and I feel like you have taught me so much being here, truly. I really care about you,” Tayshia tells him on his way out.

“I’m heartbroken, but I’ll be alright,” Ben says back. While we're so sad to see Ben leave, it's good to know Tayshia has three quality men left.

That's it until next week's finale, folks!

The Bachelorette Season 16 two-night finale, Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22, 8/7c on ABC