'Undercover Billionaire' Season 2 Triples the Stakes (VIDEO)

Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire returns January 6, and this time there will be three already-successful entrepreneurs tasked with building another successful, profitable business valued at $1 million in only 90 days and with limited resources.

The show is switching thing up from its first season, when it focused on just one person, businessman Glenn Stearns, founder of Stearns Lending. He managed to successfully open a restaurant and create a brand, Underdog BBQ, in Eerie, Pennsylvania.

Like last time, this season's trio won't have it easy. Each person is supplied with a cell phone without contacts, an old truck and only $100. Dispatched to different U.S. cities, they must hide their true identities and rely only on their wit and guile.

And making the challenge that much harder: They do this amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here whose putting their reputations on the line:

Monique Idlett-Mosley: She ran the Mosley Music Group with her now ex-husband, musician Timbaland, managing the careers of One Republic, Nelly Furtado and Chris Cornell. She's also founder of Reign Ventures, a technology fund that empowers young entrepreneurs to create their own multimillion-dollar businesses.

Grant Cardone: He's a real estate investor, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and author of best-selling publications, including The 10XRule and Be Obsessed or Be Average.

Elaine Culotti: The real estate developer, interior designer, and builder became a major player in the male-dominated construction industry. She has developed and built everything from luxury homes to casinos and hospitals.

Will the trio turn their ideas into reality?

Undercover Billionaire, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, January 6, 8 PM ET/PT, Discovery