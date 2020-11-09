'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' With Pat Sajak & Vanna White Ordered by ABC

ABC has picked up Celebrity Wheel of Fortune to join its primetime game show lineup.

The network has given the greenlight to this celebrity iteration of "America's Game" with hosts and pop culture icons Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Together they'll lead celebrity contestants through rounds of word puzzle solving and wheel spins.

Competing for a chance to win up to one million dollars, famous players will participate on behalf of a charity of their choice. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Picture Television and executive produced by three-time Daytime Emmy winner Mike Richards.

This primetime version of the classic game will follow the show's usual format but will feature some of your favorite stars who have yet to be announced. Debuting back in 1983 and currently in its 38th season, Wheel of Fortune is one of TV's longest running game shows.

The show's nightly average of eight million viewers can be attributed to White and Sajak's lasting commitment to the program and its viewers. No premiere date for this Celebrity version has been set yet, but until then, viewers can catch new episodes of Wheel of Fortune every weeknight.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, TBA, ABC