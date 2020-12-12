'90 Day Fiancé' Preview: Can Mike & Natalie Make It Work? (VIDEO)

Returning 90 Day Fiancé couple Mike and Natalie have had their fair share of ups and downs. After cheating allegations and long-distance challenges, Mike spent the Season 8 premiere prepping for Natalie's arrival from the Ukraine.

Now, TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Natalie and Mike's first moments together in Washington state. While Natalie gave her engagement ring back to Mike after an argument last season, the couple still plan to wed within 90 days.

Mike anxiously waits for Natalie while explaining to the camera why he's "not in a rush to give the ring back." He doesn't exactly know what to expect from Natalie moving in with him, but the couple still embrace at the airport. Of course, Natalie does find something to complain about, and it seems that their "fresh start" might be as rocky as the past they're trying to forget.

Check out the above clip for a glimpse at whether Mike is ready to recommit.

90 Day Fiancé, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC