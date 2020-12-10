'Nature Gone Wild' With Explorer Greg Aiello Comes to A&E (VIDEO)

Get ready to go "into the wild with the mother nature of all cam shows."

A&E follows professional backcountry guide and explorer Greg Aiello in a new non-fiction series, Nature Gone Wild, TV Insider has learned exclusively.

And as he promises in the promo, "You won't believe some of the stuff" in these "most incredible encounters ever captured between animals, nature, and real people like you." Watch the exclusive video above for more.

The half-hour series premieres Wednesday, January 6 at 10/9c with two of its 12 episodes. It's based on Aiello's encounters and footage of every-day explorers caught on camera and features animal attacks, natural disasters, and more. In each episode, he offers analysis and insights into these moments from all over the globe.

Nature Gone Wild is produced for A&E Network by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company. Executive producers are Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Karen Kunkel Young, and Mark Anstendig for Thinkfactory, and Sean Gottlieb, Zachary Behr, and Amy Savitsky for A&E Network.

Nature Gone Wild, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 6, 10/9c, A&E