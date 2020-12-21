'Bridgerton's Showrunner Teases an 'Escapest World' More Risqué Than Jane Austen's

London's alive with the sound of…gossip! Julie Andrews narrates the sumptuous 19th-century-set romantic dramedy Bridgerton from Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.

Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling books, the series takes viewers into the lives (and bedrooms) of the aristocratic set, including the Bridgerton brood and their rivals, the Featheringtons, led by stern mother Portia (Polly Walker). Taking note of it all: the imperious, mysterious Lady Whistledown (a heard-but-not-seen Andrews), whose scathing scandal sheet, read by everyone in town, blithely ruins reputations.

As you can probably tell, this isn't just any old Regency-era romance, showrunner and Rhimes associate Chris Van Dusen says: "There is a beautiful escapist world here, with aspects that are very modern in feeling." Think of a more risqué Jane Austen work — no bonnets in sight — with a big dose of Rhimes' relationship complications.

Take Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), who refuses to marry an obnoxious suitor chosen for her. She schemes with the cocky but dashing Simon, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), who has declared he will never marry, to pose as a couple and fend off unwanted admirers.

During a series of balls known as "the Marriage Market," Lady Whistledown keeps a close eye on the pair. Whatever happens from there, you can be sure you'll be entertained. Says Van Dusen, "It can be a bit of a wild ride."

Bridgerton, Series Premiere, Friday, December 25, Netflix

