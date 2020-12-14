The Duke & Daphne Strike a Deal in 'Bridgerton's Latest Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix's first Shondaland series, Bridgerton, is living up to its predecessors' racy reputations with a scandalous trailer.

Arriving Christmas day, the 8-episode drama from Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey's Anatomy) transports viewers to a different world and time, where the most important thing a woman seeks is security through marriage. It's a fraught path to take, and even the beautiful eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who's just entering the Regency London marriage market, is having a hard time finding a match .

Daphne's chance encounter with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) may change her luck, but the mysterious Lady Whistledown (whose voiceover is done by Julie Andrews) and her high society scandal sheet, intent on stirring up the drama, could muck things up. In the seemingly invisible narrator's eyes, Daphne isn't suited for marriage, categorizing the bachelorette as all but ineligible for the institution.

So, what's a girl to do? Create a scheme with the most eligible bachelor in society, of course. While Daphne hopes to attract potential suitors through a fake courtship with the Duke, he intends to keep engaging in his bachelor activities without judgement.

Can they keep up the pretense or will feelings get in the way? Find out by tuning into the show inspired by the bestselling novels from Julia Quinn. Until Bridgerton arrives, catch the exciting new trailer below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bridgerton, Series Premiere, Friday, December 25, Netflix