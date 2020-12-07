Mario Lopez to Star in Lifetime's 'A Recipe for Seduction' Chicken Movie

Lifetime is bringing a new romance to TV in a "mini-movie" called "A Recipe for Seduction" — and it has one very familiar and very strange character in it: KFC's Colonel Colonel Harland Sanders, played by Mario Lopez.

Debuting Sunday, December 13, the 15-minute short can better described as branded content, aka a commercial (because, well, that's what it is), courtesy of Lifetime, KFC, and ad agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland, according to Adweek.

The plot, well, it's something about a rich woman falling in love with the family chef who has a secret chicken recipe and...oh, who cares what the plot is. It's soap sudsy, and includes fried chicken!

Adweek notes that Lopez is just one of many celebs who've portrayed the colonel in ad campaigns. They include Rob Lowe, Jason Alexander, George Hamilton and Reba McEntire.

Lopez fans can stayed tuned post-mini-movie to watch FelizNaviDAD, part of the network's It's A Wonderful Lifetime's holiday movie slate.