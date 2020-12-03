Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton's bestseller is coming to a streaming service.

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for a new event docuseries Gutsy Women. Hosted and executive produced by the Clintons, it's inspired by their The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

Gutsy Women is going to "spotlight a richly diverse cast of trailblazing women," according to the streaming service. "Hillary and Chelsea Clinton set out on a quest to answer the question: What exactly does it take to be a Gutsy Woman?"

Both women announced the news on Twitter as well, along with the news they and Sam Branson are launching HiddenLight Productions (which will produce the series).

"The world needs more change-makers. And I believe telling the stories of people who defy the odds and march forward will inspire others to do the same," Hillary wrote, adding in a subsequent tweet that she and Chelsea wrote the book "to chronicle the lives of trailblazing women whose stories deserve to be more widely shared." And Chelsea said they "wrote about women whose stories of perseverance inspire us."

Joining the Clintons as executive producers are Johnny Webb and Roma Khanna. Other docuseries on Apple TV+ include The Oprah Conversation, Home, and Dear…