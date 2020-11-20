'Mom' Stages a Dream Reunion for Bonnie in Season 8 (PHOTOS)

Longtime 12-stepper Bonnie Janikowski (Allison Janney) has the hilarious habit of saying exactly what's on her mind. But the laughs on the December 17 episode of Mom come when she reluctantly clams up — and that leads to a blast from her past, as TV Insider has learned exclusively.

Bonnie supports her former-stuntman husband Adam's (William Fichtner) dream to try adaptive skiing in his wheelchair, despite her fears he'll be injured (a snowboarding accident is how he became paralyzed).

"Bonnie's just not prepared for how difficult doing the right thing can be,” says executive producer Gemma Baker. "While Adam's away, she's plagued with worst-case scenarios, which leads her to some pretty erratic behavior."

And it leads to dreams of her late ex, Alvin (Kevin Pollak, last seen in Season 2)! Check out an exclusive first look at his return in the photos above and below of him with Bonnie.

Mom, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS