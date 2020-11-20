'The Mandalorian': What Will Ahsoka Tano's Role Be in Season 2?

Callbacks and cameos could be the norm in the Season 2 of The Mandalorian, the premiere of which featured Temuera Morrison again voicing Boba Fett in his Mandalorian armor. (Morrison also played Jango Fett in 2002's Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.) And in Episode 3, "The Heiress," it became clear which character from the Star Wars canon fans will eventually encounter: Ahsoka Tano. Apparently, though, "eventually" is the operative word.

In the third episode, when Mando (Pedro Pascal) asked where he could deliver The Child (aka Baby Yoda) to the Jedi, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) told him, "Take the foundling to the city of Calodan on the forest planet of Corvus. There you will find Ahsoka Tano. Tell her you were sent by Bo-Katan."

It makes sense to reintroduce the character: Ahsoka Tano should be able to help Mando, given her connection to the Jedi Order. Introduced in 2008's animated film, The Clone Wars, the force-sensitive Togruta began Jedi training at a young age. Assigned as a Padawan to Anakin Skywalker, she built her knowledge and skill through his teachings. But Ahsoka eventually left the Jedi Order to seek a different way.

Before The Mandalorian premiered, it was a rumored and later confirmed that Ahsoka would make her live-action debut. Rosario Dawson is currently billed to appear as the character, but what does she have to offer Mando and The Child when she does show up?

Our guess: She'll set them on the right path. Ahsoka has experience evading detection (let's call it "sneaking around") because she spent time as an anonymous spy named Fulcrum. Her knowledge and connection to the Force, then, could send the Mandalorian and his ward in the right direction. Will she come along for the journey? Only time, it seems, will tell.

