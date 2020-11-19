'90 Day Fiancé': Podcast, a New Platform for the Relationship Series, Launches Dec. 1

90 Day Fiancé fans, consider this your lucky day: TLC has announced "90 Day Fiancé: The Podcast," a dishy look at the franchise that launches December 1.

Hosted by 90 Day "insiders" Mike and Alexa, the weekly podcast features behind-the-scenes stories, exclusive content, and celebrity interviews. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Colt Johnson is the first guest, and he revisits his unforgettable moments from the franchise.

"We're excited to bring viewers even further under the 90 Day tent, up-close and personal with our 90 Day couples," TLC Vice President Cameron Curtis said in a statement.

The podcast debuts ahead of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 premiere on December 6. 90 Day fans, rejoice!

90 Day Fiancé: The Podcast, Premiere, December 1, Spotify