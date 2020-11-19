When Is 'The Masked Singer' Airing the Week of Thanksgiving?

The Masked Singer fans are going to have to wait yet again for Group C (previously due to the World Series). Fortunately, it's only for an extra day.

For Thanksgiving week, the Fox hit moves from its usual Wednesday night slot to Thursday, November 26, at 8/7c. Jay Pharoah will be the guest panelist, joining Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger at the table.

And it's all for the Group C Finals. So far in that group, Lips and Squiggly Monster have been eliminated and unmasked as Wendy Williams and Bob Saget, respectively. Still competing in hopes of making it to the super six are Mushroom, Broccoli, and Jellyfish.

Those who do continue on will be joining Group A's Sun and Popcorn,and Group B's Seahorse and Crocodile.

The Masked Singer, Special Night, Thursday, November 26, 8/7c, Fox