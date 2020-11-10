'Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!' to Air on NBC With 'Glee's Matthew Morrison

NBC's holiday plans now include a two-hour production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!, to air Wednesday, December 9.

The show, which stars Glee's Matthew Morrison as the green Grinch, is based on the Dr. Seuss book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. Expect some of your favorite songs, including "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch!" and "Welcome Christmas."

Also in the show are Denis O'Hare as old Max; Booboo Stewart as young Max; and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who. The production was taped in London, and top musical theater actors from across its West End will be in it as well. Book and lyrics are by Tim Mason with music by Mel Marvin.

In case you're one of the few who need a refresher on this holiday classic, it follows the mean recluse Grinch, who lives on snowy Mt. Crumpit. He decides to steal Christmas from the Whos in Who-ville and, disguising himself as Santa, and his dog, Max, as a reindeer, they head down the slope intending to steal all the gifts. As for how things turn out, we won't spoil it for those who don't know, but, come on, it's Christmas, so your heart probably will not be broken!

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!, Premieres Wednesday, December 9, 8/7c, NBC