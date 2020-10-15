Jared Padalecki's 'Walker' Forced to Reevaluate His Priorities in Teaser (VIDEO)

As Supernatural nears the end of its 15-season run, the CW looks ahead to Jared Padalecki's next series.

During his antepenultimate episode as Sam Winchester, the network released a teaser of his upcoming Walker. There's no video footage of Padalecki in the role just yet (though he has shared a photo on Instagram of his two worlds colliding, as you can see below), but it does hint at what to expect from the series.

"For a long time, I chose duty over family. Until one day, that wasn't an option," Padalecki's Cordell Walker says. Watch the video below.

Set to premiere on Thursday, January 21, at 8/7c (in Supernatural's time slot and before Legacies), Walker follows Padalecki's Cordell, a widower (his wife Genevieve Padalecki plays his late wife in flashbacks) and father of two with his own moral code who comes home after two years undercover. He'll be trying to reconnect with his kids (Kale Culley and Violet Brinson), and clashing with his ADA brother (Keegan Allen), mother (Molly Hagen), and father (Mitch Pileggi).

"Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, [Coby Bell]," the series' description reads. "Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death."

Walker, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 21, 8/7c, The CW