'The Blacklist' Trailer: Red & Liz Gear Up for a Season 8 Showdown (VIDEO)

Fans are getting their first sneak peek at The Blacklist's upcoming eighth season as NBC unveiled a new teaser trailer on Monday, November 2.

When the series returns, Red Reddington (James Spader) will face his most formidable enemy yet: former ally Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). Now working with her mother and infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins), Liz will have to decide just how much she wants to uncover about Red and his role in her story.

From the reason he entered her life to his true endgame, Liz will be forced to grapple with some hard truths as her fallout with Red continues. Devastating consequences are ahead for all involved, including the task force that Red and Liz helped create.

In the teaser, Red's narration hints at what's to come. "I've met my share of killers but not one like Elizabeth."

It seems like Liz is definitely out for blood as her mother baits her, noting that Red is responsible for the death of Liz's father and the love of her life. "I'll do everything in my power to take you down," Liz seemingly says to Red.

Who will come out on top? Tune in Friday, November 13 to find out and until then, catch the trailer above.

The Blacklist, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, November 13, 8/7c, NBC