'Married at First Sight': Woody Surprises Amani in Reunion First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight's 11th season may have reached Decision Day, but the couples are returning for a reunion like no other, and we have your exclusive first look.

In this sneak peek clip featuring one of this season's sweetest duos, Amani and Woody are front and center as they sit with reunion moderator and host Kevin Frazier. After planning to stay together on Decision Day, it's clear that Amani and Woody are still together in the reunion.

The clip begins with Woody wondering, "How do I say this?" He then gets up from his spot on the couch next to Amani and gets down on one knee.

"Signing on, I never thought I'd get a life partner, you know? I've been holding this in for so long... yes, they matched us, but understand, I really love you," Woody reveals in tears.

He then pulls out a ring and presents it to Amani, who is in utter shock. The romantic display can turn the hardest of hearts into mush as he explains, "I know the show gave you a ring, but I think that you'll care more about it cause it's actually from me."

Catch Amani's sweet reaction in the clip above, and don't miss the Married at First Sight Season 11 Reunion on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 11 Reunion, Thursday, October 29, 8/7c, Lifetime