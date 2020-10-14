'This Is Us' Teases Kevin & Randall's Tense Reunion in Season 5 Trailer (VIDEO)

The Pearsons are back and their lives are just as drama-filled as ever in NBC's first trailer for Season 5 of This Is Us.

The network released a sneak peek of the series' latest chapter, which previews new things on the horizon for the Big 3 — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) — who turn 40 this season. Along with a look back at snippets from past seasons, the teaser kicks off with Pearson matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) saying, "I think it's time we start a new chapter."

That then ushers in scenes from the upcoming season including intimate moments between Kevin and baby mama Madison (Caitlin Thompson), who revealed she was pregnant with twins in the Season 4 finale. We also see Randall blow out his birthday candles surrounded by his daughters and wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) at their home in Philadelphia.

The pandemic has also infiltrated the Pearsons' world as Kevin dons a mask in one brief moment that mirrors our own reality. Things seem to be going well between Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan), thankfully, after fans worried about the stability of their relationship in Season 4.

As the trailer nears its conclusion, we check back in on estranged brothers Kevin and Randall, who said things they can never take back in a finale blowout. Will Randall's arrival at the Pearson family cabin help thaw out their icy relationship? Check out the trailer for yourself and stay tuned for what's sure to be a riveting two-hour premiere later this month.

The Pearsons are ready for a new beginning. pic.twitter.com/cHPAOWo1rs — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 14, 2020

This Is Us, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 27, 9/8c, NBC