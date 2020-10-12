'The Voice' Season 19: New (Virtual) Look, Same Great Talent (VIDEO)

The Voice is back just a bit later than usual in the 2020-2021 season, and there are a few changes in place.

Season 19 kicks off on Monday, October 19, and things will look different, as you can see in TV Insider's exclusive promo. The host (Carson Daly) and coaches (Gwen Stefani returning to join Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend) are the same, and they're as excited as ever to be introduced to new talent.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there isn't a live audience this season. Instead, there's a virtual one. Furthermore, the coaches have to get innovative when it comes to interacting with their artists. Watch the clip above to see how they're going about doing that.

What hasn't changed is that The Voice is still about the talent. The coaches still listen to the artists with their backs to them in the Blind Auditions. Back in Season 19 is the block, which allows a coach to keep another from adding an artist to his or her team. After that are the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and the Live Performance Shows.

During the live broadcasts of the final round, the audience will vote to save their favorite artists. Those who receive the lowest number of votes becomes eligible for the "Instant Save" and will perform again in hopes of America saving them. At the end of the season, the artist who becomes "The Voice" will receive the grand prize: a recording contract.

The Voice, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, October 19, 8/7c, NBC