'GLOW' Stars React to Cancellation After Netflix Reverses Renewal

Glow Behind the Scenes Season 3 Episode 1 Cast
GLOW became another casualty to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, as the previously renewed series was canceled.

The female wrestling dramedy had filmed a few weeks of what would have been its fourth and final season before production shut down in March, and Netflix announced that it had reversed its previous decision and the series will not be returning.

Soon after the news broke, the stars took to social media to pay tribute to the series and each other.

"Going to miss this... Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever," Alison Brie (Ruth Wilder) wrote alongside a series of photos of the cast on Instagram.

 

Going to miss this... Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ❤️ #glownetflix

Marc Maron (Sam Sylvia) put it succinctly in two tweets: "No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks." and "Damn" with a link to the news. Britt Baron (Justine Biagi) was also short and sweet in her tweet, writing "My heart," alongside a photo of the cast, but she had a longer message on Instagram. "I don't have the right words. I just feel so grateful to have been on the ride with these insanely incredible women," she wrote. "They forever changed me. This show was more than special."

 

I don’t have the right words. I just feel so grateful to have been on the ride with these insanely incredible women. They forever changed me. This show was more than special.

See more reactions from the cast below.

 

Don’t have the words just yet...❤️❤️ #glownetflix

