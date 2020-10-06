Nothing can beat a good NFL game on primetime broadcast television, as proven by CBS' broadcast of the New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, October 5. The matchup easily won the night with nearly 12.7 million viewers and a 3.6 rating. In the game, the Chiefs beat the Patriots with a score of 26-10.

As for the rest of the night, ABC's Dancing with the Stars dropped a million viewers from last week (7.0 million) but still managed to come in second for the night in the 18-49 demo and in total viewers. CBS' Big Brother, airing after the football game, followed in the 18-49 demo with a 0.8 rating while NBC's Town Hall with presidential hopeful Joe Biden came in third with total viewers (3.8 million).

The news wasn't so good for Fox's new dramas L. A.'s Finest and Filthy Rich, both of which hit series lows in total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, October 5, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):