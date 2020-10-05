'The A Word' Season 3 Trailer Time Jumps Two Years (VIDEO)

When the hopeful British drama The A Word begins its third season on SundanceTV, two years have gone by since we last saw the dysfunctional Hughes and Scott families.

Now that his parents’ divorce is finalized, 10-year-old Joe (Max Vento), who’s on the autism spectrum, deals with massive changes in his life — and living in two different places at the same time after the split of his mom Alison (Morven Christie) and dad Paul (Lee Ingleby). We’ll see how he expresses himself, and how those around him respond. Adds executive producer Peter Bowker, “We will also witness moments of quiet triumph for Joe as he grows into the world.”

Other developments on the horizon? Joe's sister Rebecca (Molly Wright) is back from University, and his granddad Maurice (Doctor Who vet Christopher Eccleston) is actually holding it together for once — though he's handed over his brewery to Eddie (Greg McHugh). According to Bowker, Maurice now "fills his time by being a volunteer firefighter and full-time family wrangler."

Adds Bowker: "The show as a whole, while always having Joe at its center, moves into other stories of other characters with learning disabilities — Mark [Travis Smith] and Ralph [Leon Harrop] in particular, and Ralph’s new love interest, Katie [Sarah Gordy]."

Check out the exclusive Season 3 trailer above for more on the emotional drama.

The A Word, Season 3, November 4, 11/10c, SundanceTV