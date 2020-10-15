Some Good News About How 'Mom' Will Write Out Christy

The shocking news dropped in September: Anna Faris won't return for Mom Season 8.

The reconciliation of Christy — frantic single mom, waitress and, more recently, law student — with fellow recovering addict and self-centered mother Bonnie (Allison Janney) has been hilarious and touching. The premiere will address her departure and, says executive producer Gemma Baker, "Fans will be very happy for Christy."

The married Bonnie may need time to adjust to her daughter's absence, but she'll soon have a distraction when a past love reemerges. "Even more unexpected will be how Bonnie handles their reunion," says executive producer Nick Bakay.

The comedy's quirky ensemble of 12-steppers keep busy. Ex-radical Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) faces a health scare that has her saying "carpe diem." Wealthy Jill (Jaime Pressly) learns more about herself via her relationship with cop Andy (Will Sasso). Handywoman Tammy (Kristen Johnston) makes a tough choice when her incarcerated dad reaches out. Nurse Wendy (Beth Hall) deals with workplace challenges.

And, Baker teases, someone "gets in a relationship with a man the others can't stand."

Mom, Season 8 Premiere, Thursday, November 5, 9/8c, CBS