'American Housewife' EPs Talk Growing Pains for the Ottos in Season 5

Season 5 of ABC's American Housewife marks a new beginning for many members of the Westport, Connecticut–based Otto family.

In the premiere, elder daughter Taylor (Meg Donnelly) graduates from high school; the sitcom then jumps ahead a few months and finds her attending the same college where dad Greg (Diedrich Bader) teaches.

"Greg is nervous about her grades, since they reflect on him," says executive producer Rick Wiener. Meanwhile, mom Katie (Katy Mixon) must set new rules with her now-adult child living at home.

Katie has her own fresh path: "She realizes her specialty and passion is being a mom, so she starts her own mommy blog," says Wiener. She'll have plenty to write about. Quirky 10-year-old Anna-Kat (Life in Pieces' Giselle Eisenberg takes over the role) "has gotten more friends and is dealing with being popular," he explains.

As for determined teen Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio)? His nerves about getting into Harvard escalate to the point that, says exec producer Kenny Schwartz, "he starts questioning his goals and choices."

American Housewife, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, October 28, 8:30/7:30c ABC