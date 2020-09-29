Gabrielle Union & NBC Have 'Reached an Amicable Resolution' After 'AGT' Investigation

Following her departure from the reality competition series after one season as a judge on America's Got Talent, Gabrielle Union claimed there was a "toxic culture" on set, and NBC and producers Fremantle and Simon Cowell's Syco investigated her allegations.

Now, the two sides have "reached an amicable resolution," according to a joint statement from NBC and Union. "NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect."

Union had alleged that insensitive jokes and comments about her appearance were made on set. In May, Fremantle and Syco released the findings of the investigation. "Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time," the statement read.

"The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract," the companies continued. (Union only appeared as a judge for one season instead of the contracted three on AGT.)

Then in June, Union filed a complaint against NBC Universal, Fremantle, Cowell, and Syco. "When Gabrielle Union informed NBC of racially offensive conduct during the taping of America's Got Talent, NBC did not 'stand' with her in 'outrage at acts of racism,' a statement from Union's attorney, Bryan Freedman, read. "NBC stood against her and directed its 'outrage' at Ms. Union for whistleblowing about the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC on America's Got Talent."

Furthermore, he continued, "Paul Telegdy, [former] Chairman of NBC Entertainment, actually threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show." (Telegdy exited the company in August following an investigation into claims he exhibited toxic behavior.)