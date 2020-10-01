Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' & NBA Finals Game 1 Duke It Out
Another group of secret celebrities on The Masked Singer duked it out with ABC's broadcast of the 2020 NBA Finals Game 1 for the top ratings spots on Wednesday, September 30.
In the 18-49 demo, the NBA came out on top with a 2.1 rating as home team Los Angeles Lakers beat the visiting Miami Heat 116-98. In total viewers, however, it was The Masked Singer that took in more total viewers with 6.5 million (the NBA game averaged 5.3 million total viewers). The singing competition also saw a nice bump from last week's Season 4 premiere, which grabbed a 1.4 rating and 5.4 million viewers.
Also during the night, the second week for Fox's other singing competition series, I Can See Your Voice, stayed on par with last week's premiere (1.1 rating, 4.5 million viewers). However, the finale of CBS' Love Island didn't create much of a stir as it came in third in the 9 o'clock hour in 18-49 and fourth in total viewers behind a rebroadcast of NBC's Ellen's Game of Games.
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, September 30, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Masked Singer (Fox)
|1.7
|6.5
|Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
|1.1
|4.2
|Big Brother (CBS)
|1.0
|4.2
|Ellen’s Game of Games – R (NBC)
|0.4
|2.4
|The 100 - F (CW)
|0.2
|629,000
|8:30 p.m.
|NBA Countdown (ABC)
|1.0
|3.3
|9:00 p.m.
|NBA Finals: Game 1- Miami at Los Angeles (ABC)
|2.1
|5.3
|I Can See Your Voice (Fox)
|1.1
|4.4
|Love Island – F – (CBS)
|0.5
|2.0
|Ellen’s Game of Games – R (NBC)
|0.4
|2.1
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us - R (CW)
|0.1
|496,000
|10:00 p.m.
|48 Hours: Suspicion
|0.3
|2.0
|Weakest Link (NBC)
|0.3
|1.9