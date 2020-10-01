Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' & NBA Finals Game 1 Duke It Out

Another group of secret celebrities on The Masked Singer duked it out with ABC's broadcast of the 2020 NBA Finals Game 1 for the top ratings spots on Wednesday, September 30.

In the 18-49 demo, the NBA came out on top with a 2.1 rating as home team Los Angeles Lakers beat the visiting Miami Heat 116-98. In total viewers, however, it was The Masked Singer that took in more total viewers with 6.5 million (the NBA game averaged 5.3 million total viewers). The singing competition also saw a nice bump from last week's Season 4 premiere, which grabbed a 1.4 rating and 5.4 million viewers.

Also during the night, the second week for Fox's other singing competition series, I Can See Your Voice, stayed on par with last week's premiere (1.1 rating, 4.5 million viewers). However, the finale of CBS' Love Island didn't create much of a stir as it came in third in the 9 o'clock hour in 18-49 and fourth in total viewers behind a rebroadcast of NBC's Ellen's Game of Games.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, September 30, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):