'A Million Little Things': Will Eddie's Fate Bring Everyone Together? (PHOTO)

Eddie's (David Giuntoli) fate remains a mystery as we can begin to count down the days to the A Million Little Things Season 3 premiere, so that means we're trying to find clues in every bit of new material.

The new key art ABC has released teases "a million reasons to come together" and Eddie's face is half out of frame. Does that suggest he'll only partially be in the new episodes, perhaps in flashbacks, in a coma, or recovering from the finale-ending accident? Will the outcome bring the rest of the group of friends together, especially to rally around his wife Katherine (Grace Park)? After all, she finally really became part of the group in the second half of Season 2.

At the end of the finale, Eddie had chosen not to drink again and had instead been planning on heading home to renew his vows with Katherine — and tell her everything that had been going on with him — when he was hit by a car.

There's also a new promo out, recapping what happened last season and ending with new footage, of Eddie seemingly unconscious in the street as we hear Katherine yelling his name through the phone next to him. It's not looking good for him, but looks can be deceiving.

"I'm not going to say whether [Eddie's] dead or alive, but Katherine and Theo's life will never be the same," showrunner DJ Nash teased for TV Insider after the finale.

Thursday, November 19th, it can all happen in an instant on #AMillionLittleThings. pic.twitter.com/QhV6pH1iTs — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) September 18, 2020

With A Million Little Things set for a mid-November return, we're getting close to finding out exactly what he meant.

A Million Little Things, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, November 19, 10/9c, ABC