'GMA3: What You Need to Know' Debuts Its New Look & Co-Anchors (VIDEO)

GMA3 has a new look beginning Monday, September 21 at 1/12c.

ABC News has named Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes as the co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know — Robach has been anchoring the show since the end of GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. Watch above for Holmes' introduction and find out why he feels "like a bad houseguest."

While they bring viewers the latest news, information, and human interest stories, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will share the latest breaking medical news and tell viewers how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic and beyond.

GMA3 has reported on such major stories of the year as the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police brutality, the presidential election, and the devastation of Hurricane Laura.

"Amy has expertly guided our viewers through the events of the past few months with skillful reporting and big interviews. I'm thrilled that T.J. will join her at the helm with his gift for storytelling," executive producer Catherine McKenzie said. "We will continue to count on Dr. Jen and her medical expertise to help us navigate the pandemic and what comes next. We think the combination of Amy, T.J. and Jen is an unmatched team in daytime television at a time when viewers are hungry for straightforward news and information."

Robach is also the co-anchor of 20/20 and reports for Good Morning America and across ABC News. Holmes is an ABC News Correspondent for Good Morning America. Dr. Ashton has reported on the biggest medical and health stories and is a board-certified OB-GYN with a Master's degree in nutrition.

GMA3: What You Need to Know, Weekdays, 1/12c, ABC