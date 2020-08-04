Why Was 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' Canceled at ABC?

Good Morning America's third hour, Strahan, Sara and Keke, has been canceled at ABC. But why, you might ask?

Well, co-host Keke Palmer spoke candidly about the news, confirming the cancellation during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live. Palmer joined fellow co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines after some well-received appearances on the previous Strahan and Sara.

See Also How Morning News Shows Are Providing Normalcy During the Pandemic The people behind 'Today,' 'GMA,' and 'CBS This Morning' reveal how the shows come together from home.

During her time on WWHL, Palmer admitted that the cancellation was "expected" considering the current pandemic constraints. "I knew if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much, much later, because our show is really about an audience," said Palmer about Strahan, Sara and Keke and its ability to work onscreen.

"That’s what we do," she added. "We do a little bit of news, but it's entertainment news. It's fun conversations and lightheartedness, and we're in a different time now. Some of the conversation has changed, and that pushed Strahan, Sara and Keke out. So I expected it."

The show's last episode aired in March before it was replaced by Pandemic: What You Need to Know which has served as a daily update on new developments related to the coronavirus. No word has been given on what will fill the slot in the future, but it's clear from Palmer that Strahan, Sara and Keke is officially over.

Stay tuned for additional news regarding Good Morning America as updates are made.