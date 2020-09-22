Monday TV Ratings: 'Monday Night Football' Scores With Raiders vs. Saints

In the overnight ratings (which don't include the West Coast), NFL's pigskin matchup on ABC's Monday Night Football easily grabbed the top spots in both the 18-49 demo and total primetime broadcast viewers on Monday, September 21. The Las Vegas Raiders bested the New Orleans Saints by 34-24 in the second week of the NFL season.

As for the rest of the night, NBC's American Ninja Warrior landed in second place in total viewers but tied in the 18-49 demo with the premiere of Fox's L.A.'s Finest. In the 9 o'clock hour, the debut of soapy drama Filthy Rich didn't measure up in the demo against CBS' Love Island or the second hour of Ninja (both of which tied with a 0.5 rating) while in total viewers, it came in third place with 2.9 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Monday September 21, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):