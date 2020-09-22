‘Agents of Chaos’ Examines Russia’s Intervention in the 2016 Election (VIDEO)

Agents of Chaos, a two-part documentary directed by Emmy and Academy Award Winner Alex Gibney, features confirmed Russian interference based on the recently released Senate Intelligence Report. The documentary premieres Wednesday, September 23 on HBO.

With never-before-seen footage inside the Russian troll farms, and videos unearthed from the Russian deep web, the film digs deep into the sophisticated plans to undermine democracy, raising the alarm for the American public, but also proving that these “agents of chaos” weren’t Russians alone; they were also key players in the United States who, through venality, corruption or circumstance, furthered Putin’s goals, with a vulnerable and unsuspecting American public as their target.

Featuring subjects who have never before gone on-the-record, as well as those who have now agreed to speak at length, Agents of Chaos includes interviews with lead prosecutor for the Mueller Investigation Andrew Weissmann; former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; former CIA Director John Brennan; Trump campaign advisor Carter Page; Trump business associate Felix Sater; Margarita Simonyan, Editor-In-Chief of Russian State News Agency; NSC Senior Director Celeste Wallander and cyber conflict researcher Camille François.

By puncturing conspiracy theories from all sides of the political spectrum, the film offers a much more nuanced interpretation of what happened in 2016.

There wasn’t one conspiracy to interfere illegally in the election – there were many – and the confusion and secrecy surrounding all of the many actors and events has made it difficult to discern the truth.

The Film features ground-breaking accounts like Paul Manafort’s secret communications with Russia during the campaign, the revelation that the FBI had been watching the attackers hack people around the globe since December 2014, an illuminating account of the inability of the Obama administration to blunt the attack and a dramatic and detailed account of the creation of the Steele dossier, the memos claiming a well-developed conspiracy between Trump and Russia.

Agents of Chaos, Premiere, Wednesday, September 23, 9/8c, HBO