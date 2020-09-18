Lies & Contradictions Surround Jimi Hendrix’s Death in ‘A Perfect Murder?’ (VIDEO)

It’s September 24, 1966 and as Jimmy James fastens his seatbelt on the New York runway, he’s full of excitement and hope. Next to him is Chas Chandler, the bass player of British band The Animals who only days earlier had spotted him playing in a club in Greenwich Village. By the time the plane touches down In London Jimmy James had reverted to his original surname, Jimi Hendrix.

But Jimi has no idea that the other man he was traveling with, a mysterious suited man wearing dark glasses, would become embroiled in Jimi’s mysterious death four years later. The lies and contradictions surrounding his mysterious death are revealed in Jimi Hendrix: A Perfect Murder? on Reelz, premiering Saturday, September 19.

Fifty years on, Jimi Hendrix not only remains top box office, the cause of Jimi’s death still remains an open verdict.

While many stories continue to surround his death the open verdict does not rule out murder, neither does it rule out suicide: this film reveals the secret history of Jimi’s manager and British spy Mike Jeffery and explores why he was the prime suspect the cause of Jimi Hendrix’s death.

Yet, Jimi Hendrix: A Perfect Murder? with first-hand testimony and evidence, reveals another more likely candidate for the cause of the death of one of the world’s greatest rock stars.

