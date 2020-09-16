Tuesday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' & 'AGT' Overrule '20/20' Town Hall

Jim Halterman
1 Comment
CBS

Reality television was the big winner on Tuesday, September 15, when a special night for CBS's Big Brother (moved up a day to accommodate Wednesday's ACM Award broadcast) and NBC's America's Got Talent grabbed the top spots in the 18-49 demo and total viewers. BB came out on top in with 18-49 viewers with a 1.0 rating while AGT was tops with total viewers (5.7 million).

Coming in third in both the demo and total viewers for the night was a special edition of 20/20 with George Stephanopoulos holding a town hall meeting with President Donald Trump and undecided voters. NBC's medical drama Transplant may have dropped a notch in total viewers to 3.7 million (last week it grabbed 3.9 million) but is having a fairly consistent run after three airings and delivered its highest ratings (0.5) after three episodes in the 18-49 demo.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, September 15, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 ratingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Big Brother (CBS)1.04.0
America’s Got Talent  (NBC)0.75.7
Modern Family - R  (ABC)0.32.3
Hell’s Kitchen – R (Fox)0.31.3
Dead Pixels  (CW)0.1419,000
8:30 p.m.Modern Family - R (ABC)0.32.0
Dead Pixels – R (CW)0.1262,000
9 p.m.20/20: The President and the People (ABC)0.63.8
 Love Island  (CBS)0.51.9
 Prodigal Son - R (Fox)0.2767,000
Tell Me A Story  (CW)0.1303,000
10 p.m.Transplant  (NBC)0.53.6
FBI: Most Wanted - R  (CBS)0.21.6
10:30 p.m.The Conners – R (ABC)0.31.9