Tuesday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' & 'AGT' Overrule '20/20' Town Hall
Reality television was the big winner on Tuesday, September 15, when a special night for CBS's Big Brother (moved up a day to accommodate Wednesday's ACM Award broadcast) and NBC's America's Got Talent grabbed the top spots in the 18-49 demo and total viewers. BB came out on top in with 18-49 viewers with a 1.0 rating while AGT was tops with total viewers (5.7 million).
Coming in third in both the demo and total viewers for the night was a special edition of 20/20 with George Stephanopoulos holding a town hall meeting with President Donald Trump and undecided voters. NBC's medical drama Transplant may have dropped a notch in total viewers to 3.7 million (last week it grabbed 3.9 million) but is having a fairly consistent run after three airings and delivered its highest ratings (0.5) after three episodes in the 18-49 demo.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, September 15, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Big Brother (CBS)
|1.0
|4.0
|America’s Got Talent (NBC)
|0.7
|5.7
|Modern Family - R (ABC)
|0.3
|2.3
|Hell’s Kitchen – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.3
|Dead Pixels (CW)
|0.1
|419,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Modern Family - R (ABC)
|0.3
|2.0
|Dead Pixels – R (CW)
|0.1
|262,000
|9 p.m.
|20/20: The President and the People (ABC)
|0.6
|3.8
|Love Island (CBS)
|0.5
|1.9
|Prodigal Son - R (Fox)
|0.2
|767,000
|Tell Me A Story (CW)
|0.1
|303,000
|10 p.m.
|Transplant (NBC)
|0.5
|3.6
|FBI: Most Wanted - R (CBS)
|0.2
|1.6
|10:30 p.m.
|The Conners – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.9