Tuesday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' & 'AGT' Overrule '20/20' Town Hall

Reality television was the big winner on Tuesday, September 15, when a special night for CBS's Big Brother (moved up a day to accommodate Wednesday's ACM Award broadcast) and NBC's America's Got Talent grabbed the top spots in the 18-49 demo and total viewers. BB came out on top in with 18-49 viewers with a 1.0 rating while AGT was tops with total viewers (5.7 million).

Coming in third in both the demo and total viewers for the night was a special edition of 20/20 with George Stephanopoulos holding a town hall meeting with President Donald Trump and undecided voters. NBC's medical drama Transplant may have dropped a notch in total viewers to 3.7 million (last week it grabbed 3.9 million) but is having a fairly consistent run after three airings and delivered its highest ratings (0.5) after three episodes in the 18-49 demo.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, September 15, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):