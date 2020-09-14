Sunday TV Ratings: NFL's Cowboys vs. Rams Down From 2019

The NFL ruled the Sunday, September 13 primetime broadcast, with NBC's broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams winning the night by a huge margin. Sunday Night Football grabbed a 4.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 15.2 million viewers in overnight numbers (which will likely shift once final numbers are in later on Monday). This was a big drop from last year's SNF start on September 8, 2019, when New England and Pittsburgh played and brought in 22.2 million viewers.

While the night was football-heavy (including the overrun from Fox's broadcast of the Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans game in the early part of the night), CBS' 60 Minutes took in 7.7 million viewers (and a 0.9 rating) with its Bob Woodward interview about the acclaimed journalist's new book Rage on President Trump. Also, the Eye Network's Big Brother fell behind a Season 4 preview of Fox's mystery singer competition series, The Masked Singer, in both the demo and total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, September 13, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):