‘Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris’: Firsthand Accounts of the Fire That Shocked the World

Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris, a moving two-hour documentary special featuring shocking first-hand accounts of the Notre-Dame Cathedral’s infamous 2019 fire, will air on ABC on Wednesday, September 16.

The evocative film highlights the events of that fateful night on April 15, 2019, and showcases the brave and extraordinary efforts to save the very soul of Paris and Europe’s most precious monument.

The Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world, and is also the keeper of some of Christianity’s most priceless and revered relics.

On April 15, 2019, the unimaginable was broadcast live throughout the world: 500 Parisian firefighters were losing the battle against a raging fire that was destroying it all. The world cried and prayed, powerless as the flames threatened to wipe out nearly 900 years of history.

Ultimately the president of France and the general in charge of the Paris Fire Brigade made the significant decision of sending a commando of elite firefighters to an extremely perilous, even suicidal mission to save the cathedral.

Together with harrowing footage from within the inferno, Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris features interviews with firefighters, clergy, local officials, and those who were inside the cathedral on April 15, 2019, to tell the story of the fire watched around the world.

Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris, Premiere, Wednesday, September 16, 9/8c, ABC