'Big Brother: All-Stars': Was the Right Person Evicted in Week 5? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Big Brother: All-Stars Season 22, Episode 16.]

The Big Brother: All-Stars game is really heating up as Week 5 saw besties Da'Vonne Rogers (Seasons 17 and 18) and Bayleigh Dayton (Season 20) on the chopping block.

Nominated by Head of Household Christmas Abbott (Season 19) earlier in the week, the friends worked hard to save themselves and each other, but both fell short. Christmas also won this week's Power of Veto allowing her the chance to change her nominations or keep them the same.

A wrench was thrown in her plans when ally Tyler Crispen (Season 20) revealed to Bayleigh and Da'Vonne that he'd been trying to sabotage their game and in order to make up for it, he wanted to sacrifice himself. Christmas wouldn't accept Tyler's bid, keeping her nominations for eviction the same.

The decision eventually turned into an argument between the three women, with Da'Vonne pointing out that she was collateral damage for Bayleigh confiding to Christmas that the nominees were allies. When it came time for the eviction ceremony, it was Bayleigh who was unanimously voted out, and while she didn't seem to take it personally, Da'Vonne has clear plans to take down those responsible for her friend's exit.

Was the right person eliminated? Let us know what you think in the poll below. Plus, don't miss the results of Thursday's HOH competition this Sunday on CBS.

Big Brother: All-Stars, Season 22, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 8/7c, CBS (*Note: This week's "Wednesday" episode will air on Tuesday due to the ACM Awards)