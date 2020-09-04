'Big Brother: All-Stars': Was the Right Person Evicted in Week 4? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Big Brother: All-Stars Season 22, Episode 13.]

This week's Big Brother: All-Stars eviction may have seemed inevitable to some viewers, but that didn't make it any easier to watch.

Following Janelle Pierzina's (Seasons 6, 7 and 14) exit last week, it was her buddy Kaysar Ridha (Seasons 6 and 7) and Christmas Abbott (Season 19) who were on the chopping block this time around. With Enzo Palumbo (Season 12) in the Head of Household position, his target was clear when he placed ally Christmas next to Kaysar following Kevin "KC" Campbell's (Season 11) Veto win earlier in the week.

That's right, Kaysar was sent packing, but not before stirring up some trouble before he joined Julie Chen Moonves on the Big Brother stage. After some conversations with Ian Terry (Season 14) about the alliances that had formed within the house, Kaysar felt confident enough to try and unveil them during the eviction ceremony.

Unfortunately for Kaysar, he was a little off base and was unaware Memphis Garrett (Season 10) was aligned with the players he was calling out. He did hit on the idea that Cody Calafiore (Season 16) and Nicole Franzel (Season 16 and 18) were working together and despite people not showing their cards following Kaysar's outburst, Nicole appeared on edge.

Though he was evicted, Kaysar shook things up before heading out, admitting that he never returned to the game for money, but instead for the experience. What did you think of the eviction? Let us know in the comments below and don't miss more Big Brother this Sunday.

