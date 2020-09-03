Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' & 'AGT' Duke It Out for Top Spots

It was a Big Brother: All Stars win once again in the Wednesday, September 2 primetime broadcast television schedule.

The latest episode, which saw nominee Kevin winning the Power Of Veto, drew viewers in and the CBS reality hit grabbed the top spot in the 18-49 demo with a 1.0 rating. In terms of total viewers, the news was good for NBC's America's Got Talent, which took the lead for the night with 5.4 million viewers.

In the two-hour season finale of CBS' Tough As Nails, the freshman reality competition show stayed on par with its performance over the past few weeks. In the 9 o'clock hour, it tied in the demo but won in the 10 o'clock hour. In total viewers, the Phil Keoghan-created series was tops in both hours.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, September 2, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):