Mariah Carey Announces 'Magical Christmas Special' on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is taking Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" quite literally as the streamer will play host to the singer's newly-announced holiday special, the aptly-titled Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

The exclusive holiday event from the worldwide superstar and multi-platinum, multi-Grammy Award-winning artist will debut globally this holiday season. The special will premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey's aforementioned iconic #1 holiday hit and will feature Carey and a slew of celebrity guests.

In an effort to spread festive cheer, the special will take viewers on a magical journey that will help bring the Christmas spirit to viewers around the world through music, dancing, and animation.

Joining headliner Carey as executive producers are Ian Stewart, Raj Kappor, and Ashley Edens from the Done + Dusted production company. BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton will direct the holiday special with Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special premieres globally later this year, so stay tuned for more details as the holidays near.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, Coming 2020, Apple TV+