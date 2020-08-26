Karen Worries About Miles' Age in 'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Season 11 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight continues as the couples return from paradise and reality hits as Karen's worries over her new marriage are growing.

Those who have been following this latest batch of New Orleans-based couples know the serious and level-headed Karen has been concerned over her new husband Miles being four years her junior. The revelation was almost enough to keep her from walking down the aisle when she accidentally learned his identity early on.

But giving Miles the benefit of the doubt, she agreed to the union — though that hasn't alleviated her anxiety about their age gap. In an exclusive clip for the latest episode airing August 26, Karen and Miles tour their new apartment and she opens up about the matter in a confessional.

One red flag that Karen picks up on is Miles' love for video games as the couple takes stock of their new space and entertainment system. When Miles designates a spot for his Xbox console, Karen asks, "Xbox, huh? Playing that a lot?"

Miles then asks if that's a problem. "Oh no, you do you," she tells him, but behind the scenes it's a different story. Hear Karen voice her concerns in the clip above and don't miss the full moment in Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight.

