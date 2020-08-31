'Transplant' First Look: Meet NBC's Newest Doc Who Will Win You Over (VIDEO)

From ER to Chicago Med to New Amsterdam, NBC has had some memorable doctors in its primetime lineup over the years. Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq), in the CTV series Transplant coming to the U.S. from Canada, may join that list.

"Transplant is a medical procedural that centers around a medically trained war-time doctor from Syria," Haq says in TV Insider's exclusive first look at the drama premiering on September 1. "He is transplanted into this medical team that has their own way of doing things vastly different from how he's used to practicing medicine."

"He's maybe rubbing people the wrong way but also winning their hearts over slowly but surely," the actor continues. After all, Bash does just that when he saves the life of the same man who didn't hire him after his interview, the head of the Emergency Department, Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah). But despite his experience in Syria, Bash, a refugee along with his sister Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), must redo his medical training when he earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of Toronto's best hospital.

"Practicing medicine in the dark, you learn to sharpen other skills," he tells one of his new colleagues, second-year resident Dr. Magalie "Mags" LeBlanc (Laurence Leboeuf). Watch the video above for more about Bash from Haq and the rest of the cast and to see some of the unique ways the doctor will help his patients.

The series also stars Ayisha Issa as surgical resident Dr. June Curtis, Jim Watson as pediatric Emergency Fellow Dr. Theo Hunter, Linda E. Smith as Dr. Wendy Atwater, and Torri Higginson as head nurse Claire Malone.

Transplant, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 1, 10/9c, NBC