Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' & 'AGT' Trounce 2020 RNC Night 3

Jim Halterman
Big Brother All Stars
CBS

Reality TV of the entertaining kind (as opposed to the political) won out during the Wednesday, August 26 primetime broadcast with CBS' Big Brother All-Stars leading the night in the 18-49 demo and NBC's America's Got Talent reigning supreme in total viewers.

For Night 3 of the 2020 Republican National Convention, the networks ended up close in both the 18-49 demo (they all tied with a 0.3 rating) and total viewers, though NBC slightly edged out CBS and then ABC. The fourth and final night airs tonight.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, August 26, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating Total Viewers (millions)
8 p.m. Big Brother  (CBS) 1.1 4.2
America’s Got Talent  (NBC) 0.6 4.9
United We Fall  (ABC) 0.5 3.1
MasterChef - R (Fox) 0.3 1.3
The 100   (CW) 0.1 556,000
8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs - R  (ABC) 0.4 2.1
9:00 p.m. Tough As Nails  (CBS) 0.5 2.9
Ellen’s Game of Games – R (NBC) 0.4 2.6
MasterChef – R (Fox) 0.4 1.5
The Conners – R (ABC) 0.3 1.8
Coroner  (CW) 0.1 606,000
9:30 p.m. American Housewife – R (ABC) 0.3 1.5
10 p.m. Republican National Convention  (NBC) 0.3 1.7
Republican National Convention  (CBS) 0.3 1.6
Republican National Convention  (ABC) 0.3 1.5