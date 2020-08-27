Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' & 'AGT' Trounce 2020 RNC Night 3
CBS
Reality TV of the entertaining kind (as opposed to the political) won out during the Wednesday, August 26 primetime broadcast with CBS' Big Brother All-Stars leading the night in the 18-49 demo and NBC's America's Got Talent reigning supreme in total viewers.
For Night 3 of the 2020 Republican National Convention, the networks ended up close in both the 18-49 demo (they all tied with a 0.3 rating) and total viewers, though NBC slightly edged out CBS and then ABC. The fourth and final night airs tonight.
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, August 26, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Big Brother (CBS)
|1.1
|4.2
|America’s Got Talent (NBC)
|0.6
|4.9
|United We Fall (ABC)
|0.5
|3.1
|MasterChef - R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.3
|The 100 (CW)
|0.1
|556,000
|8:30 p.m.
|The Goldbergs - R (ABC)
|0.4
|2.1
|9:00 p.m.
|Tough As Nails (CBS)
|0.5
|2.9
|Ellen’s Game of Games – R (NBC)
|0.4
|2.6
|MasterChef – R (Fox)
|0.4
|1.5
|The Conners – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.8
|Coroner (CW)
|0.1
|606,000
|9:30 p.m.
|American Housewife – R (ABC)
|0.3
|1.5
|10 p.m.
|Republican National Convention (NBC)
|0.3
|1.7
|Republican National Convention (CBS)
|0.3
|1.6
|Republican National Convention (ABC)
|0.3
|1.5