VH1 Renews 'RuPaul's Drag Race' for Season 13, 'All Stars' for Season 6 & 'Untucked'

RuPaul's Drag Race has been renewed for Season 13 at VH1 along with a Season 6 renewal for RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars and order for more episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked.

The Emmy-winning flagship reality competition series will continue alongside its All-Star spinoff and unstructured after show. This decision is unsurprising considering the show's recent Emmy nomination at this year's ceremony, and RuPaul's Drag Race remains a top reality contender.

In a statement shared by Variety, host, executive producer and drag extraordinaire RuPaul Charles said, "Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history. RuPaul's Drag Race 13, All Stars 6 and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love."

Season 12 of Drag Race pulled in the show's highest ratings over the course of its 11-year run and ratings were up for All Stars' most recent run as well. The franchise continues to expand with the recent edition of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race and the ongoing first season of Canada's Drag Race which is airing on VH1 in the form of delayed debuts.

Canada isn't the first time Drag Race has gone international either, with a strong audience for RuPaul's Drag Race UK and other iterations including the upcoming Drag Race Holland in the Netherlands. The franchise will expand even more beginning August 21 with the docuseries RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue in which six iconic alumni take on the Drag Race live show at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to see if Drag Race will reign victorious at the Emmys once more and keep an eye out for new seasons in the future.