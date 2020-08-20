Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Beats Out 2020 DNC Night 3

On Wednesday, August 19, Kamala Harris accepted her nomination for Vice President of the United States on Night 3 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. That came with speeches from Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren all touting presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his choice for his second-in-command.

But, when looking at the viewership for Wednesday's primetime broadcast television, it was those crafty houseguests participating in Season 22 of Big Brother: All Stars that took the lead for the night in the 18-49 demo with a strong 1.0 rating.

In terms of total viewers, NBC's live results on America's Got Talent grabbed the top spot for the night with 5.1 million viewers with Big Brother coming in a distant second with 3.9 million viewers. As for the DNC broadcasts on all three broadcast networks, NBC came out on top with 2.1 million viewers with ABC in second position with 1.9 million and CBS with 1.8 million.