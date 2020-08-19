Modern Day Nomads Travel to Untamed Alaska on '100 Days Wild' (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered if you could give up your connected way of life and live off the land where you lay your head each night? To thrive in a tight-knit community living off the land might seem like a nightmare for some, but there is a group of people who find it exhilarating to use the Earth’s natural resources to create a way of life. 100 Days Wild premieres Friday, August 21 on Discovery Channel.

The series spotlights a new generation who leave their homes and every creature comfort behind as they set out to take on a vast expanse of Alaska. They must work together to establish a self-sustaining colony where they make their own rules all before winter arrives.

The group has never met in person before deciding to join one couple who have set up an off-grid outpost and are looking for individuals to create their new community.

They only have 100 days to work together to hunt, gather, and build before the brutal, arctic freeze. They won’t survive winter if they can’t survive each other.

Rooted in the idea of nomadic living, these brave few are leaving our modern world with its conveniences and complications as they run toward a new way of life and their shared dream of self-sufficiency. Each member of the group has a desire to test their ability to thrive, and not just survive, out of their comfort zone and in a completely different environment.

Can they overcome their differences and support each other during a daunting 100-day sprint before winter?

In the Tanana Valley, an untamed corner of Alaska 200 miles away from civilization, this band of seven is looking to harvest the extensive natural resources of moose, salmon, bear and grouse. To make that happen they’ll need to build four winterproof outposts throughout the river valley.

Friendships are borne, romances are developed, personalities clash. While they came together around the shared dream of a self-sustaining community, they all soon learn that may be the only thing they have in common.

100 Days Wild, Series Premiere, Friday, August 21, 9/8c, Discovery Channel