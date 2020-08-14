Sara Haines Will Return to 'The View' as a Season 24 Co-Host

Sara Haines is returning to The View as a co-host for Season 24 this September on ABC.

After serving as a co-host for two seasons from 2016 to 2018, Haines is re-joining the table once more, according to Variety. Haines will be filling Abby Huntsman's seat following her exit from the talk show in January 2020. The news comes just weeks after her most recent series with Keke Palmer and Michael Strahan, GMA3's Strahan, Sara and Keke, was canceled at ABC.

The View wrapped its 23rd season a few weeks ago at the end of July with plans to return this fall. Over the years, Haines has filled in as a co-host alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin.

Prior to her original run on The View, Sara Haines served as a lifestyle anchor on GMA Weekend. No word about whether the show will tape in studio or remain remote as The View adapted formats amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The View is sure to ramp up its already decent ratings as we near the 2020 presidential election, which will no doubt serve as the topic of many Hot Topics segments. Don't miss Haines' return to The View and stay tuned for Season 24 coming this fall.

The View, Season 24, Coming Fall 2020, ABC