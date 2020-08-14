'General Hospital's Nurses Ball 2020 Is Happening! Get Your First Look (VIDEO)

If you thought a global pandemic was going to keep General Hospital from shooting its annual Nurses Ball this year, you’d be wrong! The annual AIDS/HIV fundraiser/talent show (within the show) will take place next week and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at what fans can expect to see.

The Nurses Ball began in 1994 when Port Charles citizens showcased their musical talents as part of a charity gala, hosted over the years by Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring). After a lengthy absence, executive producer Frank Valentini brought the Nurses Ball back to GH in 2013 in time for the show’s 50th anniversary.

Over the spring and summer, ABC re-aired classic GH episodes including several past Nurses Balls as its supply of original programs was exhausted due to production shutdowns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was thrilled when I learned this was happening because 'nurses' is the first word in Nurses Ball,” Herring told TV Insider back in May. “If in any small way this helps [real-life] nurses realize how much we appreciate their hard work, that’s even better. The Nurses Ball honors all the hard work that nurses do. I was so proud of ABC’s wisdom in re-airing these shows.”

See Also Daytime Soaps Are Back — Could They Save TV? How do your fave daytime dramas pull off love scenes in a time of social distancing? They found a way!

Now, viewers are going to get brand new Nurses Ball episodes along with GH’s trademark romance, intrigue, and drama. Check out the 2020 Nurses Ball preview above!

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC