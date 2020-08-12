Brett Opens Up About His Dating History in 'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Season 11 of Married at First Sight is taking the next step as the five couples kick off their honeymoons in the Wednesday, August 12 episode.

In TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek, seen above, tension arises between newlyweds Brett and Olivia when he gets candid about his dating history. Olivia questions her husband, asking "when was your last date?"

Fans who have been tuning in know this question is a bit of a trap for Brett, who is known to be a serial dater. Unwilling to lie to his bride, Brett admits, "Um... two days before I finally got matched."

This means that Brett was dating up until a couple weeks prior to his wedding to Olivia, which could be a problem. "Seriously?" she responds, clearly shocked.

She goes on to ask for more details, but does she really want to hear them?

